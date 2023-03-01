Second search for Kentucky woman missing since 2013 yields no results

Caneyville mother Melvia Roarx has been missing for over a decade, authorities said.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A recent search for a missing Caneyville woman who has been missing for nearly a decade revealed no new information in her disappearance.

This is the second search for Melvia Roarx, a mother who was last seen near Richland Road in Caneyville on June 4, 2013, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

On Friday, Feb. 24, deputies from the sheriff's office, Kentucky State Police and two K-9 units conducted a search for Melvia near Old Hartford Road.

A sheriff's deputy even flew a drone over the area to assist in the search.

Chaffins said this search stemmed from a tip by a Grayson County resident back in June 2022. Police searched the area last June, but said it was cut short due to the heat and humidity.

"We feared for the health and safety of the K-9," Chaffins said.

Authorities decided to return to the area in early 2023, during the winter months when the foliage was down and weather conditions would be better for the dogs' health.

Chaffins said this recent search yielded no new information to investigators regarding Melvia's whereabouts.

He said despite this disappointing outcome, authorities will not stop searching for her until she is found.

"Every time we search, her family calls me wanting to know if we found anything," Chaffins said. "I long for the day when we can tell them that we did. No family should have to go through life not knowing what happened to their loved one."

Melvia was last seen wearing a neon green spaghetti-strap top, blue jeans and flip flops. Her last known location is near Richland Road in Caneyville.

Anyone with any information regarding this case or Melvia's whereabouts is urged to contact the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-3024. Reports can be made anonymously.

"Please help bring Melvia home," Chaffins said.

