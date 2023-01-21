Drivers on Old U.S. 41 couldn't see the car and it was even harder to spot after rain caused the water level to rise in the creek and moved the car under a bridge.

EVANSVILLE, Ind — A missing Evansville man was found dead Friday in his crashed car that was hidden out of sight under a bridge for more than a month.

Family members reported 47-year-old Brian Colbert, of Evansville, missing on Dec. 10, 2022. He was reported missing to the Evansville Police Department, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police because Colbert was last seen in Princeton.

State police said Colbert worked at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton. He was last seen at a coworker’s home in Princeton on Dec. 9 and he was last seen driving his maroon 2017 Toyota Avalon.

The search for Colbert continued until Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, when an ISP detective found Colbert's car under a bridge with a man matching Colbert's description inside. The Gibson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Colbert on Saturday and is conducting an autopsy, but the results are still pending.

Det. Toni Walden was searching along Old U.S. 41 south of County Road 150 South when she found the car.

Investigators believe Colbert was driving at night on Dec. 9 when he drove left of center and went off the east side of the road on Old U.S. 41.

His car dropped into a deep ravine, overturned and entered Pigeon Creek near the bridge.