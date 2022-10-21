5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
Investigators did not say what evidence they may have found on the farm.
Over the past five days, federal investigators have been searching the property, which is owned by Rosemary Houck, Brooks Houck's mom, looking for evidence into Rogers' disappearance.
Brooks Houck is named the main suspect in Rogers' case, but he has never been arrested or charged.
On the scene Friday, WHAS11 witnessed several trucks hauling off off-road vehicles, porta-potties and even the FBI's mobile command center unit.
By 1:30 p.m., the Bardstown Police Department cruisers on Paschal Ballard Lane, which had been blocked during the investigation, were gone.
WHAS11's Isaiah Kim-Martinez is in Bardstown. We will provide additional updates here as we learn more information.
Rogers, who has been missing for more than seven years, was reportedly last seen alive on the Houck family farm.
Media was not allowed beyond the police barricade, but FBI agents confirmed Thursday that the search had moved to the back of the 245-acre property.
This is not the first time investigators have searched the property. WHAS11 records reveal the family farm has been searched at least three other times over the last seven years.
Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, said she prays this search will finally bring answers for the family.
"Each day it's getting closer. I'm ready for answers. Our family just needs answers," she said. "“I pray that they find my daughter and I bring her home.”
