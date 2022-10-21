5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

In a statement, the FBI said it hopes "evidence collected" at the Houck family farm will move their investigation forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."

Investigators did not say what evidence they may have found on the farm.

Over the past five days, federal investigators have been searching the property, which is owned by Rosemary Houck, Brooks Houck's mom, looking for evidence into Rogers' disappearance.

Brooks Houck is named the main suspect in Rogers' case, but he has never been arrested or charged.

Search operations have concluded in Bardstown. FBILouisville, @Nelson_Sheriff, @BardstownPD, @kystatepolice want to encourage the public to continue to come forward with information regarding Crystal's disappearance. Contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/AmXmuc2NAI. pic.twitter.com/dvrvZ5E6RW — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 21, 2022

On the scene Friday, WHAS11 witnessed several trucks hauling off off-road vehicles, porta-potties and even the FBI's mobile command center unit.

By 1:30 p.m., the Bardstown Police Department cruisers on Paschal Ballard Lane, which had been blocked during the investigation, were gone.

WHAS11's Isaiah Kim-Martinez is in Bardstown. We will provide additional updates here as we learn more information.

FBI’s Fifth day of searching on the Houck family farm – in the Crystal Rogers case.



Our chief photojournalist @phillip_murrell just noticed a truck go into the blocked off area to pick up some of the porta-potties.



Will the search continue into the weekend? Unclear right now pic.twitter.com/3gy9rymdn0 — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) October 21, 2022

Rogers, who has been missing for more than seven years, was reportedly last seen alive on the Houck family farm.

Media was not allowed beyond the police barricade, but FBI agents confirmed Thursday that the search had moved to the back of the 245-acre property.

This is not the first time investigators have searched the property. WHAS11 records reveal the family farm has been searched at least three other times over the last seven years.

Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, said she prays this search will finally bring answers for the family.

"Each day it's getting closer. I'm ready for answers. Our family just needs answers," she said. "“I pray that they find my daughter and I bring her home.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.