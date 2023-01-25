Commission says Lawton Court does not meet standards to be designated 'historical'

Neighbors showed up at the Historical Landmarks and Preservation Commission meeting Tuesday in an attempt to make the area a historical landmark.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists hoped to save a group of homes in the Meriweather neighborhood by designating them as historical.

The group filed the Old Jail Auditorium for the Historical Landmarks and Preservation Commission meeting. They were holding signs that said, “Save Lawton Court.”

Lawton Court is made up of several shotgun homes off South Preston Street.

Metal fabricator CEPEDA Associates backs up to the area and has bought several of the homes so they could be torn down and expand their business.

A spokesperson for the company said the area doesn’t meet the criteria for a historic landmark because "it more closely meets the definition of a district than an individual landmark,” but neighbors disagree.

“It's the only walking court composed of shotgun homes meant for working-class families in a historically working-class neighborhood. The first homes of Lawton Court went up in 1909, 114 years ago,” one neighbor said.

The meeting lasted several hours late Tuesday night, and the Commission decided the area did not meet the standards to be designated historical.

The Lawton Court group can appeal the decision.

