Fischer unveils historic marker memorializing Breonna Taylor, 2020 protests

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, thanked Fischer for ensuring her daughter, David "YayYa" McAtee and Tyler Gerth "do not get swept away in history."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer has unveiled a new historical marker in downtown Louisville memorializing the death of Breonna Taylor and the racial justice protests of 2020.

Fischer was joined by family and friends of Taylor, David "YayYa" McAtee and Tyler Gerth to unveil the marker at Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday.

The marker, labeled "2020 Racial Justice Protests," reads:

Built in 1978, Jefferson Square Park memorializes first responders killed in the line of duty. In 2020, it became a rallying place for those demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman tragically killed by Louisville Metro Police serving a search warrant. Protesters called this space “Injustice Square Park” and held demonstrations that drew global attention.

Over 2,000 U.S. cities saw racial justice protests fueled by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and others. Locally, these demonstrations prompted police reform and policy changes to improve racial equity in the city. Many here also mourned Louisvillians David McAtee and photographer Tyler Gerth, killed in incidents related to the protests.

At the private unveiling, Fischer thanked the Taylor, McAtee and Gerth families for their contributions to moving the city forward while experiencing the loss of their loved ones.

“The marker will in no way diminish the tremendous pain that they suffer still,” he said. “But we believed it was critical that we acknowledge the history behind the tragedies of 2020, the resulting demonstrations, and reason for the important reforms and policy changes that resulted and are still underway.”

Fischer said he remains "deeply, deeply sorry" for Breonna's death and the deaths of Yaya and Tyler.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, said she was grateful to stand there and be a part of history and thanked Fischer for ensuring "our babies do not get swept away in history."

"There is so much work to be done, but actions like the one taken today help further that work," she said.

The Mayor said beyond immediate reforms, including Breonna's Law, the events of 2020 triggered an intensified commitment to addressing structural and systemic racism in Louisville and the U.S.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.