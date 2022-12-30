Historical marker dedicated to the Louisville Black Six unveiled at Metro Hall

The "Black Six" was a group of business people and activists falsely accused of plotting to destroy buildings in the West End during a 1968 protest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in the final press conference of his 12-year tenure, unveiled a new historical marker at Metro Hall dedicated in honor of the Black Six.

It all started in May of 1968 in west Louisville where a demonstration took place against a police officer being reinstated after being suspended for beating a Black man weeks earlier.

Days after the officer's reinstatement activists protested which led to rioting that left several businesses vandalized and burned.

Mmembers of the 'Black Six' -- Manfred Reid Sr., Sam Hawkins, Ruth Bryant, Walter “Pete” Cosby, James Cortez and Robert Kuyu Sims -- were falsely prosecuted for inciting the destruction.

Fischer recognized them for their sacrifice, dedicating the marker to the group "whose struggle taught us to never give up the battle for dignity and justice."

It's a humble feeling to Reid, who was a realtor at the time. He can still remember the hardships over five decades ago.

"We had to deal with redlining, we were costly trying to promote the sale of real estate throughout the community to people who wanted to move into the west end," he said.

Hawkins also advocated on the behalf of those for better housing in the area. For two years, their lives were on hold as they awaited trial.

In 1970, a judge ultimately ruled prosecutors hadn't presented enough evidence to warrant charges, directing the jury to issue a verdict of not guilty.

"We went to jail a many of times and many of nights and it finally broke and they finally signed the bill for open housing," Hawkins said.

Reid and Hawkins were at the unveiling on Friday, along with family members of two others who have since died and others involved in their defense.

Reid said the marker "represents the transformation of Louisville city into a more diverse community, moving toward the social and economic advancement of the city at large."

In May 2022, Fischer became the first city official to apologize to the group. At the unveiling, he said he hopes this last public as Louisville's 50th Mayor symbolizes "how important the march toward justice is."

“It is beyond time to rectify the official misdeeds of our past but not so late that an apology doesn’t matter,” he said. “Recognition, contrition and corrective action must happen so all Louisvillians may step together into a more equitable and equal future, built upon an honest acknowledgment and injustice of the past.”

Bryant's daughter, Cheri Bryant Hamilton said she often heard growing up: "But, you've got to know the history!"

“This marker will hopefully encourage the community to learn the lessons only the past can teach, and remind us of the importance of speaking up and fighting against injustice anywhere so that our basic constitutional rights will never again be violated," she said.

