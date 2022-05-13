National Police Week | Ceremony in Washington D.C. honors fallen Louisville officers

Three Louisville police officers, one Jefferson County sheriff and one Metro Corrections officer were added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five Louisville law enforcement officers were honored in Washington D.C. as part of National Police Week.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers Zachary Cottongim, Hassan Hassan and Martez Hughes as well as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley and Metro Corrections Officer Rick Longoria were recognized during the candlelight vigil.

Their names have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

A car had hit Cottongim when he was attempting to move an abandoned vehicle while on the interstate. No charges have been brought against the driver.

Both Hassan and Hughes suffered medical emergencies while off duty.

Shirley was shot and killed while working an off-duty security job on Aug. 5, 2021. After a lengthy investigation, two arrests have been made.

Longoria was hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

