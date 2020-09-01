LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police tow trucks and police cruisers lined the streets outside the funeral home as friends, family, and the department honored impound officer Larry Kizer as he was laid to rest.

“Larry died doing his job, trying to make our city safer and we'll forever be grateful for the work he's done,” Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said.

Larry Kizer worked alongside his tow truck family for 18 years.

On New Year’s Eve Kizer was called to do a job on I-64 near Cannons Lane, however, Just a half-hour later, calls started to come into police.

Passing drivers saw his tow truck and with no-one in it. When Police and Paramedics arrived, they found Kizer under his tow truck and pronounced him dead on the scene.

“This has been a tough loss for our police department and community” Chief Conrad expressed.

Remembering Kizer as not only a friend or family member but a hero of sorts.

“Larry is a cat lover and adopted many cats,’ Chief Conrad said, ‘and they're all being fed at the tow lot he is one of the heroes of alley cats. When a police officer civilian employee of the police department, EMS fire department loses their life it’s a tragic thing, but this community always steps up”

As loved ones say goodbye one last time at his funeral, Larry’s tow truck family, said their goodbyes with a procession starting at ‘Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions’ all the way back to the tow shop where Larry worked.

