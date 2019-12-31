LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-64 are shut down Tuesday morning after a serious accident. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the accident was fatal.

Traffic is currently being diverted off onto Grinstead from the eastbound side and onto I-264 from the westbound side.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the accident was on the westbound side and that at least one person was killed. The interstate will be closed for at least 2-3 hours.

Screenshot from TRIMARC showing traffic on I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels. A fatal accident near Cannons Lane shut down the interstate Tuesday.

TRIMARC

Use caution in the area and avoid using I-64 if possible. Delays on the Watterson Expressway are also possible.

We will provide updates as they become available.

