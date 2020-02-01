LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department investigators have ordered a mechanical inspection of the wrecker driven by Larry Kizer on New Year’s Eve. Kizer who was an 18-year civilian employee died after he was crushed by his tow truck.

The incident happened on the side of I-64 west near Cannons Lane just after 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Kizer was attempting to tow away an abandoned pickup truck.

Thursday, LMPD released new details of the accident at a media briefing. Major Jamie Schwab of the LMPD said the Public Integrity Unit is looking into the case, because Kizer was a Metro employee and was killed while on duty.

Major Schwab said a crowbar found at the scene is evidence that he (Kizer) was under the pickup disconnecting the transmission when his tow truck began to roll backward crushing him.

Major Schwab said a good Samaritan stopped when he saw Kizer in trouble and called 911 from their cell phone. The person then used the tow truck’s police radio to call for help. Shortly afterward, an LMPD traffic unit and another city tow truck arrived to help.

Schwab reports that the second wrecker driver prevented Kizer’s truck from rolling back any further but he would not say whether Kizer’s wrecker was in reverse when the accident happened. He did say that a mechanical inspection is scheduled to take place on Jan.3 that will look to see if there was any malfunction.

Louisville Metro Police Department employs 11 wrecker operators. This number does not include Larry Kizer.

A somber Chief Steve Conrad also addressed reporters saying, “Larry gave his life serving this community and I hope that you will join me in continuing to pray for his family and friends.”

The Chief described what happened to Larry Kizer as “a tragic accident” and spoke of the important work of the Vehicle Impound Unit as going unrecognized by most.

