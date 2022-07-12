LACE proposal advances to negotiations for community grocery project in Louisville

City officials will work with LACE and its Louisville Community Grocery co-op to draft a proposal for Metro Council review.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plans for a community grocery in Louisville have taken a step forward.

The City of Louisville said they have selected Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) for negotiations to open the grocery in an underserved community.

City officials will work with LACE and its Louisville Community Grocery co-op to draft a proposal for Metro Council review.

Last year’s budget set aside $3.5 million for the project, pending council approval.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.