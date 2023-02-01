Frances N. Alden Charitable Trust funds new outdoor performing arts venue at Tyler Park

The stage is the last improvement from the $1.5 million Tyler Park Restoration Plan that was started back in 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last stage of the Tyler Park Restoration Project is one step closer to reality.

According to a press release, the Frances N. Alden Charitable Trust donated the funds needed to build a stage on the west side of Tyler Park.

It will be near the entrance of the park, located at the intersection of Castlewood and Tyler Park Drive.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was so hard on local musicians and venues,” Layla George, president and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy (OPC), said. “While the community rediscovered the importance of the arts, we also renewed our relationship with the parks and their value as community-building spaces. The Tyler Park stage will truly connect nature and neighborhood and showcase the creativity that makes the Highlands so special."

The stage is the last improvement from the $1.5 million Tyler Park Restoration Project that was started back in 2018.

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy said they hope the stage will establish Tyler Park as a hub for performing arts in the Highlands, and that it will hopefully provide opportunities for festivals, concerts and other community events.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.