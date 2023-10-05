KFC Yum! Center is now sensory inclusive certified; what that means

Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards will be available to all guests feeling overwhelmed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the largest arenas in Kentucky is taking steps to ensure all their guests feel comfortable.

The KFC Yum! Center partnered with KultureCity to make their venue and all its programs and events "Sensory Inclusive."

This initiative aims to give all guests with a sensory issue, no matter their age or ability, a positive experience.

In addition to becoming "Certified Sensory Inclusive," the KFC Yum! Center has updated its sensory room thanks to a generous donation from The Price Fund and Lauren Daigle ahead of her Oct. 5th concert at the arena.

Now that the Yum! Center is certified, its staff is required to be trained annually by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

“Our communities shape our lives and to know that the KFC Yum! Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing. We’re honored to partner with the KFC Yum! Center to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests!” Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity, said.

KultureCity Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards will be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by this new environment.

The Lauren Daigle Sensory Room, located on the arena’s main concourse, is a dedicated room for individuals in need of a quieter and more secure environment from which to enjoy concert and sporting events.

Inside this room, which was designed by medical professionals, visitors can use bubble walls, bean bag chairs, a touch visual panel and other calming activities.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise.

With the Yum! Center's new certification, the arena is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

