'It's all inclusive': New café dedicated to recovery opens in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Conversations over coffee is where healing can now begin in Louisville.

Recovery Café opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday. The goal is to provide a safe place for people on the road to recovery.

"We're able to say come, stay, get well among us. Build a strong foundation to keep growing, healing, and contribute to the larger community and world," Co-Executive Director Sarah Charmoli said.

The Seattle based café is a free standing sanctuary without a formal treatment component. Charmoli and Co-Executive Director JD Dotson said everyone is welcome -- whether you're struggling from alcohol use disorder or trauma.

"There's a lot of people out there that need us," Dotson said.

"Recovery services in the Louisville area, a lot of it is religious based," Charmoli said. "And so it's more of a place for really anybody. No one's turned away because of anything you believe in or what you look like. It's all inclusive in that way."

Charmoli said members will be served coffee and meals, followed by group discussions and exercises. They can also work at the café if they desire.

"It's run by peers. It's run by members," Dotson said.

Right now the café is held inside of a small space on Mary Street, but directors said they do plan to expand.

"We intend to apply for more grants and grow in a lot of ways" Dotson said.

In the meantime, Recovery Café will be open every Monday at 10 a.m. to help build connections and create real change.

