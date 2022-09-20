New video evidence shown during 4th day of Kevon Lawless murder trial

An Instagram feud highlighted video evidence presented during the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Louisville father and his three-year-old daughter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Day four of the Kevon Lawless trial has ended and more evidence was presented including several videos received after Brandon Waddles and his daughter Trinity Randolph were murdered in Aug. 2020.

So far, the jury has heard testimony from Evan Ross – a man accused of facilitating the murder.

Ross was removed from the stand on Monday and arrested for lying under oath during his testimony.

During the trial, prosecutors played videos capturing a neighbor’s reaction after hearing gunshots.

“Damn, I didn’t get the license plate,” a woman said in the video.

Homicide detective, Timothy O’ Daniels said the neighbor saw a man fleeing from Brandon Waddles’ home in a black Chrysler 200.

O’Daniels said he also reviewed a recording of Waddles and Lawless arguing on Instagram live.

Waddles is seen holding a gun and shouting, “He’s mad now! Dino dead!”

O’Daniel’s said Waddles was referring toto Cameron Pugh, a minor who was killed on Aug. 25, 2016.

Pugh was also the boy pictured on Lawless’ shirt the day he was arrested.

In the video, Lawless responded to Waddles by saying, “Watch when I catch you boy! And I’m saying it on live too!”

O’Daniels said this show the two were feuding before Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter were murdered.

According to Kentucky’s medical examiner, Dr. Lauren Lippincott, Waddles was shot six times in his lower body and Randolph was shot twice.

“Ultimately if the bleeding isn’t contained, someone could die from these injuries,” Lippincott said.

Attorneys plan to hold closing arguments Aug. 21.

