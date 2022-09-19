Key witness in Kevon Lawless trial arrested for perjury following testimony

Evan Ross was handcuffed during the Kevon Lawless trial and was accused of lying on the stand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a testimony that ended in an arrest.

Evan Ross was removed from the stand on Monday for lying under oath.

Ross said Kevon Lawless asked him for a ride on Aug. 14, 2020 but said he didn’t know he was taking Lawless to the home of Brandon Waddles.

Ross was charged with facilitating the murder of Waddles and his three-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. Lawless was also charged with murder in that crime.

“I was getting directions to pick the girl – some girl up or something like that. I was going to pick somebody up,” he said. “That was the whole thing—was to pick somebody up.”

Ross recalls a girl on the phone led him to a house on Kahlert Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood, which wasn’t far from his home.

After Lawless got out of the car, Ross said he waited outside in is black Chrysler 200. Street cameras showed Lawless hopping back into the car about 15 seconds later.

“He was like ‘come on, let’s go – the girl isn’t going’ – or something like that and we just leave,” Ross recanted.

Ross insisted he didn’t know he was leaving from a shooting.

“So you didn’t hear shots?” the prosecution asked.

“No, I didn’t hear nothing,” Ross responded.

It was a response that Judge McKay Chauvin said was absurd.

“It’s certainly not true and he’s under oath – so that is the consequences for his actions, and it had nothing to do with what you all do in your plea agreement,” he said.

The judge said Ross violated his 5-year probation.

The bond for Ross has been set for $50,000 and a hearing has been set for Monday.

