'I was nervous carrying it around': Kentucky man $250K richer after buying winning scratch-off ticket

A man from Georgetown who wishes to remain anonymous said he called his mom immediately when he found out he won.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Georgetown, Kentucky man said he was shocked after winning $250,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was going to visit his son last week when he decided to stop at Corinth Fastlane in Grant County to pick up the $10 Wild Numbers 50X Scratch-off ticket.

“I bought a couple of tickets and scratched them off while I was in the car,” he said.

While scratching the ticket off, he revealed the game’s $250,000 top prize after matching a single number (39).

“I was shocked to see the prize on just one number; I usually see it spread out throughout the ticket,” he said.

The Scott County man told lottery officials he was shocked and called his mom immediately after he realized he had won.

“I felt good, but I was nervous carrying it around.” He said he put it away in a safe place until he could come to the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters in Louisville.

The lucky winner received a check yesterday for $178,750 after taxes. He said he currently has no plans for the money but will be putting it in the bank.

Corinth Fastlane will receive a check for $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

