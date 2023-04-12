'I won again': Louisville man wins $50K on lottery scratch-offs twice

Carl Humphrey won $50,000 twice! The first time was last Halloween and then again on Easter Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A trip to the convenience store for ice turned into a $50,000 Kentucky Lottery win for one lucky man from Louisville.

Carl Humphrey hit big on Easter Sunday when he went to the Marathon in Jeffersontown for a bag of ice.

Since this was his second trip to the store, he decided to buy a Pick 3 ticket and a 500X Scratch-off.

Humphrey scratched the ticket off, uncovering his $50,000 prize. He said he was in disbelief when he saw he had won.

“I went home and told my wife, ‘Guess what, I did it again.’ She said, ‘You’re kidding!’” Humphrey said.

This is not the first time Humphrey has won big playing 500X. On Halloween 2022, he won another $50,000 prize on the Scratch-off ticket. “The first time I won, I couldn’t believe it. Now I won again, and in J-town.”

When asked what his plans were for his winnings, Humphrey said he was going to pay off debt. He and his wife plan to retire soon and this will be a big help.

“My wife always teases that she’ll retire six months before me,” he said.

Humphrey took home a check for $35,750 after taxes.

The Marathon in Jeffersontown, where the winning ticket was purchased, will receive $500.

