Amendment 1 fails; Kentucky voters deny lawmakers opportunity to call special sessions

The amendment would have shifted more power to the Republican-controlled legislature.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters have voted no on Amendment 1.

The proposed constitutional amendment would have shifted powers from Gov. Andy Beshear to the Republican-dominated legislature and allow them to call special sessions and to set the agenda.

Beshear criticized the amendment calling it a power grab by Republicans.

Kentucky is one of 14 states where only the governor can call a special session. In the other 36 states, both the governor and the legislature have the power to call a special session.

