Kentucky State Police welcomes largest starting cadet class in nearly a decade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police says it has welcomed its largest starting cadet class in nearly a decade.

KSP says their 103-member class is compiled of men and women and 9 other officers from different agencies participating in the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP).

The cadets will go through 24 weeks of basic training including more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, hate crimes, search and seizure, evidence collection and more.

Those transferring into KSP are required to have a minimum of two years of law enforcement experience and undergo an accelerated 13-week academy.

“Wanting to wear the sacred badge of honor like those honorable troopers who came before you is a true testament to your desire to create a better, safer Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “We wish you the best as you begin your training and thank you in advance for your service. Team Kentucky will be praying for you, supporting you and advocating for resources to keep you safe as you work to keep us safe.”

KSP said for the first time in its history, this class will receive training on their integrated video system and will be equipped with body cameras after graduation.

The agency said their numbers are growing thanks to a $15,000 salary increase and recruitment efforts. KSP now has 899 troopers, a 22% increase from 736 troopers in Nov. 2021.

