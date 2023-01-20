'We had to prioritize': Kentucky State Police buys 780 body cameras for officers

There will also be a pair of forward-looking cameras mounted by the cruiser's rearview mirror, with another camera focused on the backseat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the biggest police agencies in the Commonwealth, but Kentucky State Police just got their first body cameras and in-car cameras on Friday.

Part of the reason for the delay was funding.

However, with Kentucky allocating $12.2 million for the agency, KSP can now afford the equipment and store the video it records.

KSP says after researching the different products available, they went with a Motorola version; they liked how the new cruiser cameras and body cameras are integrated and sync up in real time.

They will have about 780 body cameras according to the agency, and they will be worn on the belt. There will be a pair of forward-looking cameras mounted by the cruiser's rearview mirror, with another camera focused on the backseat to record people being transported.

They would have gotten the technology a lot sooner, but KSP said they had to take care of more pressing upgrades first.

"It's truly the expense, we had cars that had in excess of 200,000 miles that troopers were operating, we had long guns that we have to use from time-to-time in our duties that were Vietnam era, so we had to prioritize," KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr. said.

KSP says the most important thing about the cameras is to enhance public trust and because the video won't lie if there are any questionable incidents.

