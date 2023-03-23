Gov. Beshear signs legislation classifying 'gas station heroin' as a Schedule I controlled substance

Products containing this substance have been linked to overdoses and death. It's available online and in convenience stores.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation to limit the selling of products containing a harmful substance that has been linked to overdose.

Beshear signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine, an unregulated drug known as “gas station heroin”, as a Schedule I controlled substance.

Tianeptine produces opioid-like effects and has no known medical use. It has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death according to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

Products containing tianeptine are currently available online, at convenience stores and gas stations across Kentuckiana.

Side effects from abusing or misusing tianeptine by itself or with other drugs, like antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications, include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma and death.

The drug is approved for use in other parts of the world, where it is marketed as Coaxil or Stablon. In the United States, tianeptine is known as ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red and Pegasus.

Tianeptine is an unapproved drug in the United States, where reports of bad reactions and unwanted effects are increasing.

People with a history of opioid-use disorder or dependence may be at more of a risk of abusing tianeptine, according to the FDA.

“Today, Kentucky became a safer place,” said Gov. Beshear. “Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online. We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”

