Kentucky man, woman facing charges after children test positive for cocaine, meth and other drugs

A man and a woman are in jail after an emergency room visit with their child led to them facing multiple abuse and drug charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A couple in Paducah are in custody after their children tested positive for drugs.

Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, brought their two-year-old daughter to the emergency room last week.

She was lethargic, in and out of consciousness and had trouble breathing.

She tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and fentanyl.

Paducah Police then tested their three-year-old who was positive for cocaine and marijuana.

A two-month-old tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl. A fourth child is waiting for results.

Burns turned herself into a local jail on March 31 and police arrested Burnside at home on Apr. 5.

Both are facing multiple second degree criminal abuse charges and possession of a controlled substance while Burnside faces trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.

The two could also face additional charges.

Burns and Burnside are currently being held at the McCracken County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.