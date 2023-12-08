State legislators plan public forum to meet with JCPS parents, students

Five legislators representing Jefferson County have planned the forum in St. Matthews to meet with families to discuss school year's rough start.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families impacted by bussing issues that led to the closure of Jefferson County Public Schools after the first day will have a chance to have their voices heard.



JCPS has cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday as they work to resolve unprecedented issues with routes.

The chaotic scheduling left many students waiting up to an hour for a bus in the morning while the district said the last student was dropped off just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"We should've anticipated those problems better than what we did, and we did not do that and once again that's on me and my team," Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said during a Friday press conference. "We are fixing those right now. If I could go back and do things differently, I definitely would have two or three weeks ago."

The district plans to have students back in classes sometime next week and hopes to have information available on Monday.

Sunday’s forum is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and expected to last about 90 minutes. It will be held at the Brown Park Pavilion on Browns Lane in St. Matthews.

State legislators attending include Reps. Tina Bojanowski, Beverly Chester-Burton, Daniel Grossberg, Josie Raymond and state Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

