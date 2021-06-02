What you need to know for June 2, 2021

Here are some of our top stories for Wednesday.

A step in the right direction

There’s some good news when it comes to Louisville’s fight against COVID-19. For the first time in almost a year, Jefferson County is in the yellow zone for coronavirus risk.

Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said the county also reported its lowest hospitalization rate since July 2020. She said all patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are listed as unvaccinated.

However, there’s still some work to do – Dr. Moyer said only around 30% of people in their 20s have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, around 51% of Jefferson County residents have been vaccinated.

Lawmakers champion LGBTQ+ issues

The struggles of the LGBTQ+ community have inspired the filing of three new bills in the Kentucky legislature. The bills include a proposed statewide Fairness Law, a ban on conversion therapy for young Kentuckians and LGBTQ+-inclusive health education in public schools.

The bills will be discussed during Kentucky’s next legislative session in Jan. 2022.

LG&E to resume utility disconnections

The utility moratorium at LG&E is expected to end at the end of this month. If you need assistance paying your utility bill, there are several resources available to you.

LG&E has a section on its website with more information on local organizations that can help, including Healthy at Home Utility Relief and Community Action Kentucky.

