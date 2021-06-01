Moyer: All hospitalized COVID patients in Louisville are unvaccinated

Jefferson County has entered the yellow zone for the first time since July 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville continues to trend in the right direction in its fight against COVID-19, Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said Tuesday.

For the first time since July 2020, Moyer said the city is in the yellow zone, meaning an incidence rate of 1-10 cases per 100,000 people. Last week, the city reported 391 cases and nine deaths.

The majority of people in Jefferson County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Moyer said 50.9% of residents have gotten their first dose and 40.2% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers, Moyer said, are for all residents — not just adults 18 and older. Moyer said closer to 60% of all adults have gotten at least their first dose.

While multiple ZIP codes in Jefferson County have at least 50% of the population partially vaccinated, several ZIP codes have less than 30% of the population fully vaccinated.

According to Louisville Metro's vaccine dashboard, the following ZIP codes have less than 30% of its population fully vaccinated: 40118, 40177, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40214, 40215, 40219, 40229 and 40272.

In addition, Moyer said that while more than 90% of those 70 and older are vaccinated, only around 30% of people in their 20s have received the vaccine.

"There's a lot of people there that COVID can find a host from and make people sick," Moyer said. "We need our entire community to get vaccinated if you are 12 and older."

Moyer said there are currently 63 people in the hospital, the lowest hospitalization rate since July. Everyone currently hospitalized or listed on the county's death chart was not vaccinated.

"Yellow sounds safe compared to the triple-red we were in back in January," Moyer said. "That yellow is really safe if you are vaccinated and not safe at all if you are not."

As the state continues to loosen restrictions, Moyer said it is important more people get vaccinated to continue their life pre-pandemic. At the city's current rate, Moyer said it will take all summer to reach herd immunity in Louisville.

