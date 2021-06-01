LG&E to end moratorium put in place to help customers during COVID-19 pandemic

The Louisville utility company will end the moratorium on disconnections in late June. However, there is still help for those who need it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the end of June, the utilities moratorium at LG&E is expected to end.

Since March 2020, they have suspended disconnections and offered assistance with payment plans and options to help customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disconnection of a customer’s services is always a last resort," says Liz Pratt, LG&E. " Throughout the pandemic we know that there has been a lot of processes changing so we really wanted to communicate during this time."

The Louisville Urban League has been helping anyway they can during the pandemic.

"We have foundations that have stepped up to help us and individuals and we’re certainly not the only ones. Community ministries and others too,' CEO Sadiqa Reynolds, said. "I believe that they don’t want to see utilities disconnected so we need to ensure that we as a community are standing in to serve as our brother’s and mother’s and father’s keepers."

LG&E said throughout the pandemic, they have had an online section with more information about local assistance that’s available and payment.

"Options that our customers can take advantage of so that they are not in a position where a disconnection is taking place,” Pratt said.

Healthy at Home Utility Relief: teamkyhherf.ky.gov

Louisville Ministries: louisvilleministries.org

Community Action Kentucky: capky.org/network

If you would like to help, you can also donate to winter help—a LG&E program partnered with the urban league.