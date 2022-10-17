'We can't address a problem until we admit it': Kentucky govenor recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear, surrounded by survivors and advocates, signed a proclamation recognizing the month in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, alongside advocates from around the state, commemorated Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the state capitol.

Beshear said we should strive for a violence-free Kentucky, but that staggering domestic violence rates for the state are a major concern.

Beshear said about 45% of Kentucky women will experience intimate partner physical abuse or rape in their lifetimes. He said the rate is 35% for men in Kentucky.

The Center for Women and Families reports in metro Louisville, domestic violence-related deaths are on track to be double what was reported in 2021.

“As a son, as a husband, as a dad of both a girl and a boy, that is absolutely unacceptable," Beshear said. “If even just one person in our state fears for their safety it is one too many.”

Advocates from the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) said they want to shine a light on hope and draw attention to their commitment to helping people impacted by violence.

Angela Yannelli said a statewide KCADV report showed survivors find joy in small moments like time with friends or their children.

“We envision a Commonwealth where everyone has what they need to live, work, play and love in healthy neighborhoods and communities," she said.

Andrea Robinson, executive director of OASIS, said one of the chief barriers to getting out of a domestic violence situation isn't physical threat, but rather financial manipulation.

“With their victims dependent for every basic need and more, abusers can control almost every aspect of life," she said.

Beshear said the state is committed to turning the tide, and pointed to improvements like fighting Kentucky's rape kit backlog, providing funding for victims services and Senate Bill 271 which created an annual report about domestic violence.

"We can't address a problem until we admit it, and even if that means we have or show the type of statistics we do maybe it's because we're more honest about it and seek the data more strongly," Beshear said.

Speakers at Monday's event underscored the importance of talking about domestic violence and knowing the signs, saying people can't prevent what they don't understand.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available.

The Center for Women and Families has a 24-7 emergency hotline. That number is 1-844-237-2331.

The Metro United Way Community Database has an easy-to-remember three-digit hotline, 211.

