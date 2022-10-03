Kentucky mother remembers late son who experienced domestic violence

"Sadly we're seeing an increase in the number of individuals coming to the center and the severity of the cases."

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC.

Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.

"He wasn't even allowed on the phone. I couldn't even talk to him on the phone," Devers said.

Elizabeth Martin, president and CEO of the Center for Women and Families, said this is one of the many signs of abuse. She added more men are becoming victims too.

"And for men, it is one in five so again, pretty common for both but we do see more women than men," Martin explained.

This is a common situation that so many people have fallen victim to and experts said it is only getting worse.

"Sadly we're seeing an increase in the number of individuals coming to the center and the severity of the cases," Martin said.

Devers remembered the last time she spoke to her son. He had to make sure his wife wasn't around so he could talk.

She said Dennis' wife had gone into the store and left her phone in the car. She said, "he told me he loved me."

Devers hopes more people listen to these signs and seek help for their loved ones.

"Please take care of your loved ones, and believe me, I been nosy in a lot of people's lives since this happened to make sure I'm not missing something," she said. "And I don't really care if I make someone mad. I rather them be mad at me then dead."

Dennis' family will be hosting an event in honor of his life on Nov. 5. All proceeds raised will go towards Dennis' son, "Lil Denny."

The Center for Women and Families is always willing to help victims of domestic violence. Anyone is welcome to contact their 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-237-2331 or visit any of their locations across Kentuckiana.

"We work with individuals in the court. Individuals trying to find housing," Martin said. "We also support individuals who go to the hospital for support and then we have the emergency crisis shelter for those who are fleeing domestic violence in the moment."

