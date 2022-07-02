Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2022 Royal Court

The organization has revealed the five young women selected to represent this year's festival who also have a chance in becoming Derby Festival Queen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced this year’s Royal Court.

Nancy Ngo, Jimi Porter, Sarah Rhodes, Molly Sullivan and Haven Wolfe were selected to serve as princesses for the 2022 festival.

Two alternates were also chosen if one of the women are unable to serve.

During their time as princesses, they will attend various events and act as ambassadors for the festival and community.

However, one of the lucky princesses will be chosen as Derby Queen by a spin of the wheel during the Fillies Derby Ball on April 9.

Each princess will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

According to the Kentucky Derby Festival, the first princess was crowned in 1957. Some notable princesses include former Governor Martha Layne Collins and Gail Gorski, the first female pilot hired by United Airlines.

