How to become the next Thundernator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to find the next Thundernator and Derby City Fanatic.

The one lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences, ranging from VIP treatment to being the official Thundernator, the person who starts the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville, the biggest firework show in Kentucky!

“There’s no better way to experience Louisville in the spring than as the Derby City Fanatic,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO.

To participate, any non-winning KENO or CASH POP tickets costing $5 or more are eligible to be entered during the promotional period. KENO and CASH POP are both lottery games where players wager money on selected numbers.

The prize package includes six unique experiences, including:

VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville for the Thundernator and guests

Tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille

A tour of Churchill Downs with an exclusive gift from the Kentucky Derby Museum

A behind the scenes tour and experience at Kern’s Kitchen/Derby-Pie

Tickets to the Great Steamboat Race aboard the Belle of Louisville

Seats to Derby Festival Day at the Downs on Thurby

$500 in spending money.

You can see a complete list of prizes and information online.

“These experiences will truly create memories for a lifetime,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

To enter the promotion, you must be at least 21-years-old and register for a Fun Club account either online or via the Kentucky Lottery app.

Once logged in, you can submit an eligible non-winning KENO or CASH POP ticket worth $5 or more for a chance to be named Derby City Fanatic.

Tickets must be purchased between February 7, 2022, and March 20, 2022, to be eligible. All entries are due by 11:59 p.m. E.S.T. on March 20, 2022.

The drawing for the “Derby City Fanatic” will take place on March 22.

