Louisville artists hopes to share the message of unity with 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival poster

The 42nd poster in the festival's iconic poster series was designed by Louisville artist and native Kacy Jackson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has released its official poster for 2022. The latest edition rolled off the presses at Welch Printing in Louisville on Monday.

The iconic poster series was launched in 1981, making this the 42nd poster in the series.

This year’s poster, called “Together,” was designed by Louisville artist and native Kacy Jackson. Jackson said his mission is to impact and inspire others through his art.

Jackson created two separate designs: one is the horse to celebrate the Pegasus attached to the Kentucky Derby and the other for the natives of Louisville coming together during the festival.

“I wanted this year’s poster design to represent the unity that stems from Derby Festival events,” said Jackson. “The geometrical shapes and multicolored scheme overlaying the city of Louisville represent the diversity of people brought together by the Festival and the harmony it creates in our community.”

Kacy Jackson has made several creative contributions to charitable organizations and public art. From small-scale paintings to large-scale murals, his many styles can be found in nearly every community throughout Louisville and even across the country.

“The vibrancy and spirit of Kacy’s image reflects what the Derby Festival hopes to bring back to the community this spring,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO. “This will be a special year as we look forward to celebrating our favorite traditions together again.”

The public will be able to see all the pieces of this year’s poster line at “Festival Unveiled”, presented by Four Roses Bourbon and German American Bank on March 16, at the Mellwood Arts Center.

Tickets are $45 (GA) or $65 (VIP) and can be purchased online.

This was the first year Welch Printing printed the official poster. Welch Printing is a Louisville-based company and a print partner of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

