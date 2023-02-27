UofL officials investigating incidents involving mistreatment of transgender students

University of Louisville leadership said they have met with the students, employees and the student organization involved.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville leaders sent a message to the college community Monday, detailing an issue they said are working to resolve.

According to a social media post, UofL leadership is aware of two separate incidents where transgender students "were treated in a way that did not uphold our commitment as a community of care."

They said they have met with the students, employees and the student organization involved.

"We will continue to meet with student leaders and impacted students while developing additional training and programs to support our trans community," leadership wrote.

The campus has been named a safe higher-learning space for LGBTQ+ folks for several years.

"UofL is proud to be recognized as an LGBTQ-friendly university, and it is disheartening to hear some members of our community feel unsafe or unwelcome on our campuses," the leadership said.

The New York Times also recently named Louisville one of the top 52 places to go in 2023, specifically citing a rising LGBT community and the drag shows.

