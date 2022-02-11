FEMA opens 2 mobile registration centers to help western Kentucky tornado victims

Two mobile registration centers are now open in Dawson Springs and Mayfield to help tornado survivors apply for FEMA assistance.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Two mobile registration centers are now open in Dawson Springs and Mayfield, Kentucky to help tornado survivors apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA personnel at these centers can help residents affected by the deadly tornadoes apply for financial assistance, which may include money for temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

The two mobile units are at these locations:

First Baptist Church

960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

The old Walmart location

Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

But if you can't visit one of the mobile centers, there are three other ways to apply:

You can apply on their website, call 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

The deadline to apply is February 11, 2022.

