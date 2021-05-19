St. X says it has taken action after 'disturbing video' recorded off campus surfaces, LMPD still investigating

St. Xavier High School said officials are looking into a "disturbing video recorded off campus involving a few" students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School said it has taken action as school officials and police investigate a "disturbing video" involving multiple students.

In a message to parents Wednesday, St. X said officials were looking into a "disturbing video recorded off campus involving a few" students.

"The actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster respect, honor and service to God's world," the school said.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the department is investigating the video, which depicts an assault.

St. X Vice President for Advancement Mike Littell said the school contacted LMPD as soon as they were made aware of the video, and they are fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Littell confirmed counseling is available to students at school if they choose to seek it out. School will be in session until May 28.

Though Littell said the school has taken action, he was not able to tell WHAS11 what that action was.

This video was filmed off-campus, however, the St. X parent/student handbook reads:

"A student whose behavior outside of the school jeopardizes the school's good name, at the discretion of the administration, is subject to disciplinary action that may include dismissal."

WHAS11 asked LMPD for more information on possible charges and was told police could not give any additional information.

Jeff Cooke, director of communications with the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office, said that while every situation is different, there has to be some foundation to introduce the video into evidence. That could mean a victim coming forward, or a witness confirming details.

WHAS11 is working to get more information on the incident. Because the scenario involves assault and minors, some information will be not reported in an effort to protect the victim and minimize harm.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.