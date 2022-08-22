Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class

Among the inductees include former Louisville running back Michael Bush and UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame has inducted a new class during the ceremony Monday night at the Galt House.

The 2022 class includes:

Michael Bush, a Male High School star who went on to become a high-profile running back at the University of Louisville before moving on to the NFL.

University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart who has led the department for 20 years

Frankfort native Sue Feamster, a UK athletics administrator and advocate for women’s participation in college athletics nationally

Dallas Thornton, also basketball star at Male High School and then playing basketball for Kentucky Wesleyan before spending 17 years as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters

“Tonight, just verifies the good things I did sports-wise – let me know everybody is watching. I stuck to the game plan and work hard, and you accomplish anything you set your mind to,” Bush said.

Barnhart added, “It’s just humbling – just thankful – number one being able to be in the state of Kentucky for 20 plus years. How much we love this place – to be honored in the state we call home is truly wonderful.”

The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1963 and recognizes athletes and sports figures who were either born in or played their respective sport in Kentucky.

