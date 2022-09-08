Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors

The actress and philanthropist partnered with Save the Children to help provide relief to flood-ravaged parts of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky.

On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.

The charity advocates for child rights and says following the deadly flooding, children in eastern Kentucky are at a great risk.

"In the wake of deadly and destructive flooding across eastern Kentucky, hundreds of children and families have lost everything they have. Many kids are left unsure of what their future might hold," the charity's website said.

Garner brought essential supplies to the people of eastern Kentucky, such as, food, water, cleaning supplies and diapers.

Save the Children urges people to donate what they can to their 2022 Eastern Kentucky Flood Crisis Fund.

As of Aug. 9, there have been 38 confirmed deaths in Kentucky due to the extreme flooding, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

More than 1,400 people have been rescued by boat and helicopter, and fourteen counties and three cities have declared emergencies since the disaster began.

Following the flash floods, Beshear established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which assists those impacted by the recent flooding. More than $3 million has been raised so far.

