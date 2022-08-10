'This particularly hits home'; St. Matthews police helps Letcher Co. police after deadly floods

With the help of an anonymous donor, the department was able to rent an RV so officers have a place to stay while helping Letcher County police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville police department says it has officers in Letcher County assisting with recovery efforts following deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

According to a Facebook post, the St. Matthews Police Department says they're helping the Jenkins Police Department and the Fleming-Neon Police Department with patrols and response efforts.

The department says the disaster hits home for one of their sergeants who was born and raised in Letcher County.

"With the help of an anonymous SMPD supporter we were able to rent an RV to take to Letcher County for officers to live in," police wrote in the post.

Currently, there are three St. Matthews police officers in the region helping local law enforcement. SMPD says they will be helping down there for the next several weeks.

"We are grateful to be able to help, as pictures do not do the devastation justice," the department said. "Please keep everyone in eastern Kentucky in your thoughts and prayers."

