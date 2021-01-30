x
Jeff's Burger Shack to close March 1

This won't be the end of Jeff's Burger Shack. The owner said there are plans for a food truck.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The economic impact of COVID-19 is shutting down a Louisville favorite on Dixie Highway. Jeff's Burger Shack is locally owned by a military veteran and serves a casual fast food burger.

On Facebook, owner Jeffrey Springer said the restaurant will be closing down March 1, 2021. The post says COVID-19 and the restaurant's lease ending are the reasons for the closure.
On March 1, 2021 Jeff's Burger Shack will be officially closing down for good, with Covid-19 taking its tolls on small businesses and our lease ending soon, Jeff decided better to turn over the keys. We ask that if anyone has any Gift Cards still out please redeem them before March 1st, 2021.hanges, drink changes has we get closer.
But this won't be the end of Jeff's Burger Shack. Springer said there are plans for a food truck and more details will come later.

