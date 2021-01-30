Jeff's Burger Shack to close March 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The economic impact of COVID-19 is shutting down a Louisville favorite on Dixie Highway. Jeff's Burger Shack is locally owned by a military veteran and serves a casual fast food burger.
On Facebook, owner Jeffrey Springer said the restaurant will be closing down March 1, 2021. The post says COVID-19 and the restaurant's lease ending are the reasons for the closure.
But this won't be the end of Jeff's Burger Shack. Springer said there are plans for a food truck and more details will come later.
RELATED: Surveillance video captures people smashing windows at Dixie Highway restaurant, owner asks for help in finding them
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.