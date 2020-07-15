Surveillance video captures people smashing windows at Dixie Highway restaurant, owner asks for help in finding them

Jeff's Burger Shack is looking for the persons responsible for vandalizing the business in the early morning hours of July 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of Jeff’s Burger Shack shared surveillance video with WHAS 11 News on Tuesday that showed two people attempting to break into his restaurant on Dixie Highway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 13. The video shows the two repeatedly throwing chairs at the window, and eventually a giant rock, which caused it to break.

“That’s when the alarm for the shattered glass went off,” explained Jeff Springer.

He said this is the third time Jeff’s Burger Shack has been the target of the break-in. A second pane of glass kept the two from getting inside, but he said it will still cost him to fix the window.

“To take $1,000 out of my pocket right now would really hurt the business itself,” he explained, and mentioned the hit his restaurant has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kentucky.

Springer believes he recognizes the two in the surveillance video as kids from the area.

“I would love to be able to have their parents pay for my window.”

Springer said break-ins around that part of Dixie Highway seem to be more frequent. The same day, there was a theft at a neighboring business. Springer wonders if the same kids are involved.

“I'd just like these kids to be caught,” he said.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell told WHAS 11 News that they're aware of both incidents that happened on Dixie Highway Monday and are investigating.

