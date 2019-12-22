JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Mike Moore is being sworn into his third term as mayor of Jeffersonville.

The city has seen major growth since Moore has been in office.

There’s been major developments including Jeffersonville Commons to major infrastructure work like the 10th Street Revitalization Project.

Mayor Moore spoke with WHAS11 News on the eve of his swearing-in ceremony to see what he was looking forward to most about his next term.

“I want to see more focus on helping our kids in our schools. I look at my role in this city to improve it for the next generation. I think we've done that so far. But I still want to continue to reach out to kids in first, second and third grade and let them know that Jeffersonville cares about them and there's opportunities for them right here.”

The swearing-in ceremony will take place Monday at 3 p.m. at the Carriage House at the Howard Steamboat Museum on East Market Street.

