JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville is getting its first Chick-fil-A.

The city announced a groundbreaking for the restaurant in Jefferson Commons Tuesday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m.

The Chick-fil-A will be near the new Kroger Marketplace on E. 10th Street, an area that has seen an explosion of growth.

The Jeffersonville High School Band and the Chick-fil-A cow will be at the groundbreaking.

