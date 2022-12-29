'we are ready to start': Jeffersontown community leaders break ground at new police headquarters

The new headquarters will be connected to the historic Gaslight Square. This plan has been in the works for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The city of Jeffersontown is building a new police headquarters that will be adjacent to the existing building with more space on Taylorsville Road.

The new headquarters will be connected to the historic Gaslight Square. This plan has been in the works for years.

"It feels great, you know, just to turn that dirt over; makes me know we're ready to start," Jeffersontown Chief of Police Rick Sanders said.

Jeffersontown leaders were excited as they shoveled dirt on the land that will be home to the new headquarters.

Mayor Bill Dieruf is passing the baton to Mayor-elect Carol Pike with chief Rick Sanders continuing to lead the department.

"I came up here the other night at 2 a.m. in the morning and I sat out in the parking lot and I just studied it. I studied the building and I thought 'wow,you know, this is up to me to move this forward,'" Pike said.

They all have been looking forward to the transition for a long time.

“To actually have it in place, digging right now, is something that is very rewarding and I can rest and say we've done what needed to be done before I left," Dieruf said.

In a press release, the police department explained the new building will be state of the art, with a 40,000 square foot two-story structure. It will have a community room and plaza that will provide space for public and community events.

"We want them to know that they can come into the police station and feel comfortable meeting with our officers and telling us their need," Sanders said.

Pike shared she is excited to help lead the department toward an even better future.

"I know that I can do this and I know I have the right people surrounding me to help me move this city forward and to help this police department grow like it needs to grow," she said.

Sanders said he and his team are ready to move forward.

“We never want to lose focus on what we're all about and that is serving the community. We're public servants and we're proud of that," he said.

The new police headquarters is expected to be completed within the next 18-20 months.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.