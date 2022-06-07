Summer Beer Fest returns to Louisville with new, downtown location

According to the Frazier History Museum, this will be the first beer festival on Main Street in over 25 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a successful debut in 2021, the Frazier History Museum is bringing back the popular Summer Beer Fest at Frazier, this year in a new location.

This year's beer fest will take place on August 6 from 5-8 p.m. outside the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville. According to the museum, this will the first beer festival to take place on Main Street in over 25 years.

Starting July 6 through July 16, a special "Buy 3, Get 1 Free" discount ticket package is being offered. The package only applies to General Admission tickets.

Shippingport Brewing will host the official afterparty, which is free to enter and if you have your wristband, you get free hot dogs and $1 off all beers. There will also be a DJ and a special taproom-only beer release at the afterparty.

Squeezebot and Nervous Melvin and the Mistakes will perform at the festival.

Proceeds from the festival support the museum's exhibits and educational programs.

Tickets

General admission tickets cost $55, while VIP admission costs $85.

According to festival organizers, VIP tickets give guests access to the festival one hour early, from 4-8 p.m.

VIP ticketholders also get access into the museum including its exhibits, air conditioning and indoor plumbing—plus exclusive beers.

