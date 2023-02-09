JCPS: Several staff members hurt after trying to break up fight at Fern Creek High School

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Rebecca Nicholas said two students attempted to start a fight with another student.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Jefferson County Public Schools staff members were injured after a fight broke out at Fern Creek High School according to officials.

While attempting to de-escalate the students, several staff members were injured, including one who went to the hospital to get stitches Nicholas said.

"Please remind your student that violence of any kind is not tolerated at our school. We all must work together to ensure Fern Creek High School remains a safe and welcoming environment for our entire school community," Nicholas said.

JCPS Police cited the students involved.

