While JCPS students are still out of school, two similar districts have made plans to reopen

The JCPS Board will make the decision about returning to school. In Tennessee, two large districts are returning after decisions made by school administrators.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frustration is building among parent groups who want to see Jefferson County Public Schools open their doors.

Across our region, similarly sized districts are reopening to students this month. Metro Nashville Public Schools has around 80,000 students, while Shelby County Schools in Memphis has more than 100,000. JCPS sits in the middle, with 96,000 kids.

Both Tennessee districts have decided to return in person, while the JCPS board still hasn’t made a decision.

The first elementary students in MNPS returned Feb. 9. Middle and high school students are set to return in a phased approach starting Tuesday. Feb. 23. SCS students will begin to return in a phased-in approach March 1.

All JCPS teachers who requested a vaccine have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The first SCS teachers received a vaccine on Feb. 15, and MNPS teachers will begin getting vaccinated Saturday.

One of the factors that has kept schools across the country closed has been concern that kids being in school will contribute to community spread.

As of Thursday, the current incidence rate in Jefferson County is 21.1. That number represents the county’s average daily cases for every 100,000 people over the last seven days. In Shelby County, that number is 28.9, while Davidson County the rate is 46.4.

While some factors like student population and being in urban areas are similar, there is one big difference the Tennessee districts and JCPS. In those districts, the administration made the decision to go back to school. In JCPS, the decision is up to the school board.

The JCPS board has not yet set a date for a vote on whether kids will return to school. Chair Diane Porter said it will probably be set next week. Board members will review a CDC report in a special meeting Tuesday.

JCPS is part of the council of greater city schools, along with SCS and Metro Nashville. Porter said she’s seen what some of these districts are doing, but that won’t be her deciding factor.

“I like to listen to what others are doing,” Porter said. “I have to base my vote on my constituents and the district I represent.”

Porter also said part of the reason the vote has not been set yet is because the board wants to answer questions from constituents and give as much information as possible first.

