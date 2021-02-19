JCPS answers questions about reopening in virtual town hall

JCPS has not yet finalized the dates when in-person instruction could start again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS hosted a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss its reopening plan and answer any community questions.

Families and district staff were able to text in any questions they had regarding how the plan will work or how in-person and virtual learning would look.

Questions covered a wide array of topics including ventilation in school buildings, quarantine protocols, staff vacancies, and more.

Earlier in the week, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio presented a comprehensive plan to the district board. In his presentation, he said elementary schools could reopen as early as the third week in March. Middle and high school students would also potentially return the week after Spring Break in early April. Dr. Pollio said those estimations are based on when teachers and staff are full vaccinated against COVID-19.

JCPS has not yet finalized the dates when in-person instruction could start again. Once a decision is made, it will face a vote by the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Thursday's town hall meeting was streamed on the JCPS Youtube page, and if you missed the meeting, you can view it here in full.

