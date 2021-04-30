JCPS alters meal pickup schedule for Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS families who pick up meals from the school will need to get their meals on Friday instead of Saturday this week. The district altered the schedule because of Derby weekend.
Families will receive five breakfasts, five lunches and snacks for the week. Due to Oaks Day, only certain locations will be open. The meal sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 30.
There is no school for JCPS students on April 30 due to Oaks.
The next meal pickup day is scheduled for Saturday, April 10.
Meals can be picked up from the following locations:
- Bates Elementary
- Blake Elementary
- Carter Traditional Elementary
- Cochrane Elementary
- Engelhard Elementary
- Fairdale Elementary
- Fairdale High
- Harstern Elementary
- Highland Middle
- Jefferson County Traditional Middle
- Jeffersontown Elementary
- Jeffersontown High
- Lassiter Middle
- Male High
- Newburg Middle
- Price Elementary
- Roosevelt-Perry Elementary
- Shacklette Elementary
- Unseld Early Childhood Center
- Valley High
- Watterson Elementary
- Wheeler Elementary
Produce boxes will be available at Blake Elementary, Engelhard Elementary, Price Elementary and Shacklette Elementary. These boxes are offered through the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program.
More information on the JCPS meal program is available online.
