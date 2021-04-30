JCPS alters meal pickup schedule for Derby weekend

Meals that are normally picked up Saturday will be available for pickup Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS families who pick up meals from the school will need to get their meals on Friday instead of Saturday this week. The district altered the schedule because of Derby weekend.

Families will receive five breakfasts, five lunches and snacks for the week. Due to Oaks Day, only certain locations will be open. The meal sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 30.

There is no school for JCPS students on April 30 due to Oaks.

The next meal pickup day is scheduled for Saturday, April 10.

Meals can be picked up from the following locations:

Bates Elementary

Blake Elementary

Carter Traditional Elementary

Cochrane Elementary

Engelhard Elementary

Fairdale Elementary

Fairdale High

Harstern Elementary

Highland Middle

Jefferson County Traditional Middle

Jeffersontown Elementary

Jeffersontown High

Lassiter Middle

Male High

Newburg Middle

Price Elementary

Roosevelt-Perry Elementary

Shacklette Elementary

Unseld Early Childhood Center

Valley High

Watterson Elementary

Wheeler Elementary

Produce boxes will be available at Blake Elementary, Engelhard Elementary, Price Elementary and Shacklette Elementary. These boxes are offered through the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program.

More information on the JCPS meal program is available online.

