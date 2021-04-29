Scammers claim to be IRS in email, Hardin County Sheriff's Office warns

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, the scam may show up in your inbox in the form of an email that looks like it's from the IRS.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about scammers pretending to be the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after an "alert citizen" brought the new scam to their attention.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, the scam may show up in your inbox in the form of an email that looks like it's from the IRS. The email may ask you provide personal information so you can receive another stimulus check.

But the IRS will not contact you by email to collect confidential information.

The sheriff's office urges residents to be diligent in order to protect themselves from scams.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.