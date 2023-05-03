JCPS: 19 schools with partial power or without; status for Monday classes unknown

The district gave an update two days after Louisville was impacted by an intense weather system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: JCPS has edited their number of schools without power or with partial power. The number change will be reflected in the article.

Jefferson County Public Schools were closed due to storms on Friday, but what is the status for classes on Monday?

During Mayor Craig Greenberg’s media briefing on Sunday, JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said the situations in schools are “fluid and fluctuating.”

She said the district has not made any official decisions regarding whether to cancel classes.

Callahan said there have been 200 employees surveying 160 buildings throughout the district over the weekend.

19 schools are without power or with partial power

44 schools with downed trees or branches

3 schools with downed power lines

25 schools without internet access

2 schools have flooding in one room

JCPS says they will let parents know if a decision has been made regarding classes via their social media channels.

“If we cannot safely have school tomorrow, we will not. If we can get everything back online and make sure that there is no severe damage and nothing that will be a safety issue to our more than 96,000 students and 17,000 staff members then we will do that,” Callahan said.

